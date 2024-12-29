Road traffic collision in Camberley sparks police appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Surrey Police officers have launched an appeal for information following a collision on the A30 London Road in Camberley.

The incident took place at 11.30pm, on December 24, and police officers say they were called to A30 junction with Park Street, following reports of a collision involving two cars and a motorcycle.

South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Now, police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam or helmet footage that may have captured the incident . If you have any information that might assist the investigation, please get in touch online, or by calling 101, or via the Surrey Police live webchat. Just make sure to quote PR/45240148267.

Members of the public who do not wish to speak to the police directly can report what they know via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.