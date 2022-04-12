Road traffic collision in Rodmell: Newhaven Community Fire Station announces focus on road safety this Easter

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has said it has attended a number of serious incidents in recent weeks, including a recent road traffic collision involving a bus and a car.

The fire service said it attended the incident on Newhaven Road, Rodmell at 7:22am on April 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Newhaven and Lewes attended. On arrival, the fire service said they found a collision involving one car and one bus.

Crews from Newhaven and Lewes attended. On arrival, the fire service said they found a collision involving one car and one bus.

Firefighters released one person from the car and they were handed over in to the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service, The fire service said.

Firefighters at Newhaven Community Fire Station have announced it is focusing on road safety as Easter begins.

Newhaven firefighters are now working with Sussex Police on raising awareness of road safety, and attended The Big Park event as part of ongoing efforts to help reduce incidents.

Station Manager Scott Saunders said: “Everyone on the roads can do their bit to ensure we all get to our destinations safely. Simple things like slowing down and checking mirrors properly make a real difference. With the Easter getaway weekend coming up, we ask that everyone remembers to allow more time and be patient with other road users.”