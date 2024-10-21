Road traffic updates: A27 and West Sussex roadworks could cause delays

(Credit: Sussex World)

Here are some of the roadwork updates for Sussex roads on Monday, October 21.

A Road closed due to construction on Boreham Lane both ways from Wartling Road to Jenners Lane. Road closed, construction. Road closed due to construction on Evelyn Road both ways from Fitzroy Road to Horsfield Road.

On the A27, No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Solway Avenue both ways from Mackie Avenue to Braeside Avenue.

In Lancing, there’s no through traffic allowed due to water main work on Crabtree Lane both ways from First Avenue to A2025 Grinstead Lane.

In Felpham, there’s through traffic allowed due to gas main work on Limmer Lane both ways from Felpham Road to Summerley Lane.