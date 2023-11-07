road will stay open as stone repairs start on Midhurst bridge
Repairs to North Mill Bridge in Midhurst started yesterday (November 6), Easebourne Parish Council has confirmed.
The stone repairs are expected to last several days, but residents will not have to worry about stone closures, a council spokesperson said.
The road will stay open the whole time, they added, and traffic will be controlled by three way traffic lights. The historic bridge lies between Midhurst and Easebourne and makes up part of one of the main roads connecting the two towns.