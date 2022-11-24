Although some of our thoroughfares are indeed named after Saxon kings (Edmund, Athelstan, Alfred, of course Harold - and presumably the town planners ran out of imagination when it was time to name Saxon Road), it should not be forgotten that dear old Canute who, not content with being King of England also bagged the Norwegian throne, was as Danish as stjerneskud. Which brings me to the thrust of my letter – my friend Dr Clive Tring, the noted Sussex antiquarian, and I were recently discussing the problematic traffic situation at the confluence of roads at the bottom of Lower Canute Road, at the compound junction with Athelstan, Edmund and Alfred roads. Honestly, sometimes it's worse than Los Angeles!