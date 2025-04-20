Roads closed following reports of illegal rave near Chichester

Addressing residents on Facebook, a spokesperson said officers are at the scene and nearby roads have been closed off to those trying to attend.

Superintendent Shane Baker said: “We acted swiftly to identify the woodland site when we were alerted that people were making their way to a rave in the county. “Officers are there attempting to identify and liaise with the organisers of the illegal gathering. “Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and those in the vicinity as we assess how the rave can be closed down safely and effectively. “Where offences are seen to be committed we will take action and this will include road traffic offences. “We appreciate that this is impacting on the local community and we thank them for their patience and cooperation as we look to close down this illegal event as soon as possible.”

Those not involved in the rave have been advised to avoid the area where possible.

Superintendent Shane Baker went on to say that Police priority is the safety of everyone in the vicinity, adding: “We have officers at the scene working to bring the event to a safe and timely conclusion.

“This is an ongoing matter and we thank the public for their patience and cooperation at this time”

The incident has also affected local bus services, according to Stagecoach, which told customers via X (formerly Twitter), earlier today that the Service 60 to Midhurst will not be serving past West Dean Gardens from Chichester.

“Normal service will be resumed as soon as we are able to,” a spokesperson said. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

