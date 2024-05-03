Sussex travel news

The update comes after both Fish Lane and Aldwick Avenue were closed due to flooding yesterday. Southern Water staff assessed the site and claimed the flooding was caused by a blocked outfall in addition to the previous night’s storm.

"We know that it is important to resolve the issue and we have a representative on site. They are awaiting a contractor who will assess the outfall and clear the shingle if it is safe to do so. Because this is in the intertidal zone, it makes clearance more complex,” the district council spokesperson said.

"We are working hard to help as much as possible and will provide further updates when they are available.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council added: “Main Road, Yapton is closed at the roundabout junction with North End Road due to flooding.

We urge drivers to adhere to the road closure and follow diversion routes.”