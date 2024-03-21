Roads Minister in Hastings as safer roads plan for the area is unveiled

He was joined by Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart and East Sussex County Council leader Keith Glazier.

The Department for Transport has awarded East Sussex County Council £875,000 to improve safety on the A2101. The funding comes as part of the Government’s Safer Roads Fund with £38.3m awarded in this tranche.

The A2102 is the local distributor road which links the A21 Sedlescombe Road North at the northern end to the A259 at Denmark Place at its southern end. The section between the northern end of Stonefield Road by the railway bridge to the seafront passes through the busy retail area of Queens Road, running alongside Priory Meadow, with a mix of 20 and 30mph, bus stops, pedestrian crossings and taxi ranks.

The bid made by East Sussex County Council to the Government’s Safer Roads Fund will improve pedestrian facilities to encourage active travel and consistently lower speeds along the lengths of the route covered by 30mph. Assessments and analysis undertaken has calculated that the proposed scheme will prevent 18.8 fatal and serious injuries – a reduction of 19.5 per cent – and improving the safety of the road for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Talking with the roads minister, Sally-Ann Hart, MP said “Road safety is vital and measures to prevent accidents, injuries and fatalities will benefit everyone in the town centre on this busy stretch of road. I consistently campaign for improvements and funding to improve the quality of our road infrastructure in Hastings and Rye, including extra funding for potholes, and I am delighted that East Sussex County Council’s excellent bid to the Safer Roads Fund for the benefit of local residents and visitors to the town was successful.

“Safer roads help keep everyone healthy and able to move freely, regardless of age, ability or income. Safer roads are better for people and better for businesses. Safer roads are not just about traffic rules; they are about protecting lives, promoting well-being, and creating thriving communities.”

Cllr Keith Glazier, leader of East Sussex County Council, said: “We are very pleased the A2101 in Hastings has been selected by the Department of Transport to benefit from the Safer Roads Fund. This funding will enable us to implement improvements at 15 locations which will help make this section of road safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

1 . Minister Guy Opperman visits Hastings on March 18 2024. Pictured in Queens Road, A2101. L-R: Guy Opperman, Minister for Roads and Local Transport. Sally-Ann Hart, Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye, and Keith Glazier, Council Leader, East Sussex County Council. Minister Guy Opperman visits Hastings on March 18 2024. Pictured in Queens Road, A2101. L-R: Guy Opperman, Minister for Roads and Local Transport. Sally-Ann Hart, Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye, and Keith Glazier, Council Leader, East Sussex County Council. Photo: Staff

