Roads to close in Billingshurst for Remembrance Day parade
Roads in the centre of Billingshurst will be closed on Sunday morning (November 10) for the village’s annual Remembrance Day Parade.
Gratwicke Close, Silver Lane and East Street will be shut from 10am -12.30pm.
The following roads will be closed from 10am – 11am: Frenchies; West Street from Frenchies junction to High Street roundabout; High Street until East Street junction; East Street to Silver Lane until Gratwicke Close; Gratwicke Close.
The following roads will be closed from 11.30am-12.30pm: Gratwicke Close; Silver Lane from Gratwicke Close to East Street junction; East Street to High Street junction; High Street to Roman Way junction; Roman Way until High Street Gardens.