Roadworks cause tail-backs and delays on the Bexhill Road
Long delays have been reported on the main A259 Bexhill Road due to roadworks.
Southern Water is carrying out remedial work and there are traffic lights in place between Blackbrooks Garden Centre and just east of the Bull pub heading toward Glyne Gap.
The lights will be in place until 11.59pm on Friday June 7. A driver described the situation as a ‘nightmare’ this morning after being caught up in it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.