Roadworks to be paused by National Highways for the August Bank Holiday

National Highways has announced it will be lifting nearly 1,000 miles of roadworks to help motorists on the August Bank Holiday.

In an announcement expected to be welcomed by millions across the UK, National Highways is set to lift or complete a total of 972 miles of roadworks in time for holidaymakers and day trippers to make the most of the long weekend.

Roads Minister, Richard Holden said: “To help everybody get away for the long weekend as smoothly and safely as possible, National Highways is lifting roadworks across the August Bank Holiday.

“I encourage everybody planning to travel on the roads this weekend to follow National Highways’ guidance to check their vehicles before setting off, take regular breaks and drive safely.”

Road Ahead Closed. Sussex World

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird said: “It’s really important that drivers play their part in helping to keep people moving this August Bank Holiday because we expect roads to be busy.

“We’d say it’s good practice to make sure there is enough fuel to reach the destination and we’d also remind people to keep an eye on the gauge during the journey. We’d also say top-up the screen-wash to make sure you have good visibility of the road ahead.