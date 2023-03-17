Edit Account-Sign Out
Roaring Twenties theme at Ardingly Classic Bike Show

The Spring Classic Bike Show returns to The South of England Showground in Ardingly on Sunday, March 26, to showcase machines from the Golden Age of motorcycling.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:55 GMT

The event this year has a Roaring Twenties theme to display motorcycles from the time they ‘came of age’ after The Great War.

Organisers of the show said light and fast models that handled and stopped were available to the public during the inter-war years, including the Brough Superior, Cammy Velocettes and Nortons.

A spokesperson said: “Pre-War motorcycle guru Rick Parkington will be bringing part of his collection. Sunbeam MCC – the leading pre-War club – Norton OC (Surrey) and Roaring Twenties MotorCycle Club will be there too, with a selection of Brooklands inspired bikes. These are likely to include SOS, Rex Acme, Excelsior, Francis-Barnett, New Imperial, Cotton and Blackburne. There will even be an opportunity to hear some of these machines from a bygone age in the Fire-Up Paddock.

Pre-war motorcycle guru Rick Parkington will be bringing part of his collection to Ardingly
“In addition to all the show bikes in the main Jubilee Hall, visitors will find club stands, bike jumblers and traders, tons of classic motorcycles, new and used spares, clothing and accessories, spread across five halls around the showground. Plus specially selected food stalls, offering a variety of hot and cold drinks and snacks.”

Gates will be open to the public from 10am and tickets are £7 for adults. Accompanied under 16s can get in for free and parking is free too. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome. There is EarlyBird admission from 8am to 8.45am for £10. Tickets are available at www.elkpromotions.co.uk/march26ardingly or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

The Spring Classic Bike Show returns to The South of England Showground in Ardingly on Sunday, March 26
The Spring Classic Bike Show returns to The South of England Showground in Ardingly on Sunday, March 26
