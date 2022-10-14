Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter series and for starring as Dr Eddie Fitzgerald in ITV’s Cracker, died earlier today.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

His agent, Belinda Wright, said: ‘He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the New York premiere of "Charles Dickens' Great Expectations" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on November 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

‘For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his agent, I shall miss him.’

She also extended the family’s thanks to the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Scotland for their care.