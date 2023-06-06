Robin's story: The value of volunteering with the National Coastwatch Institution

Volunteers week runs from June 1 to 7. Robin shares how his special interest in all things maritime and a desire to keep his skills fully up-to-date, volunteering allows him to combine many interests in one.Robin said: “I thought it would be a good opportunity to contribute to maritime safety. The maritime community is really a self-reliant group that looks out for each other, and this was a chance to be a part of that. It also lets me brush up on the skills I learned when yachting such as chartwork, radio and RADAR, which is really useful training.“There's usually something new every watch to learn about (for example, recently we're being alerted to damage to vulnerable rare plants on our beaches). You get to spend a lot of time looking at an amazing view and knowing that you're keeping people safe to enjoy it as well.”Robin added: “My first incident is one I won’t forget. It was potentially sensitive and involved working with the Police and HM Coastguard, it was my first taste of working closely with our emergency services partners. That really brought home the value of the assistance we provide.On what has surprised him about volunteering with NCI, Robin said: “The scale and professionalism of the operation. Newhaven is a relatively small port, but to provide the cover that we do we need a tremendous amount of watchkeepers trained to a high standard.”