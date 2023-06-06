Robin's story: The value of volunteering with the National Coastwatch Institution

Volunteers week runs from June 1 to 7. Robin shares how his special interest in all things maritime and a desire to keep his skills fully up-to-date, volunteering allows him to combine many interests in one.Robin said: “I thought it would be a good opportunity to contribute to maritime safety. The maritime community is really a self-reliant group that looks out for each other, and this was a chance to be a part of that. It also lets me brush up on the skills I learned when yachting such as chartwork, radio and RADAR, which is really useful training.“There's usually something new every watch to learn about (for example, recently we're being alerted to damage to vulnerable rare plants on our beaches). You get to spend a lot of time looking at an amazing view and knowing that you're keeping people safe to enjoy it as well.”Robin added: “My first incident is one I won’t forget. It was potentially sensitive and involved working with the Police and HM Coastguard, it was my first taste of working closely with our emergency services partners. That really brought home the value of the assistance we provide.On what has surprised him about volunteering with NCI, Robin said: “The scale and professionalism of the operation. Newhaven is a relatively small port, but to provide the cover that we do we need a tremendous amount of watchkeepers trained to a high standard.”
There are 2,600 volunteers for the NCI at 59 lookouts across the country. Founded in 1994, NCI will be celebrating it’s 30th birthday next year. The Newhaven watchtower is the only station in East Sussex, founded in 2004. The building dates back to the 1960s and was going to be demolished, but was refurbished by support of public and local businesses.
NCI Chair Clive Pouncey said: “From small beginnings, we’ve come a long way and that’s only through the dedication of talented and generous people with big hearts. What’s so great about the NCI family is that the values are shared by the trustees, the management executive, national officers, sector managers, station managers and most importantly our watchkeepers and supporters.“Since joining NCI Skegness in 2014, becoming the Station Manager in 2015, a Trustee/General Secretary in 2019 and chair in 2021, being part of this organisation has been immensely rewarding and a source of great pride.”
New volunteers will be trained to coastguard standards over a course of four to 12 months with an assigned mentor, at the pace of the trainee. The role is not reliant on any previous experience or knowledge of the sea. Trial watches are offered for those who are interested in the role.
If you’re interested in volunteering with NCI, they have 59 stations around the coast of England and Wales. Find out more at nci.org.uk/join
The charity is a declared asset of HM coastguard and relies solely on public and corporate donations to carry out the public service. To donate visit nci.org.uk/donate