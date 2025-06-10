Rock legend Brian May visits Sussex pub

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Jun 2025, 08:28 BST
Brian May and Anita Dobson with staff from the Comet pub at HastingsBrian May and Anita Dobson with staff from the Comet pub at Hastings
Brian May and Anita Dobson with staff from the Comet pub at Hastings
Staff at the Comet pub in Hastings were star-struck when legendary Queen guitarist Brian May showed up on Monday June 9.

Brian was in Hastings to attend the afternoon wake of one of his personal security team, who lived locally.

He was accompanied by wife Anita Dobson, famous for her role as Angie Watts, landlady of the Queen Vic pub in Eastenders. Anita was happy to reprise her former role, posing for pictures with staff behind the bar.

Tim Gadson, from the pub said: “Brian was one of the nicest blokes you’ll ever meet. They were both really friendly and happy to pose for pictures outside the pub before they left.”

The couple made the journey from Surrey, where they live.

