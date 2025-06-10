Rock legend Brian May visits Sussex pub

Brian May and Anita Dobson with staff from the Comet pub at Hastings

Staff at the Comet pub in Hastings were star-struck when legendary Queen guitarist Brian May showed up on Monday June 9.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian was in Hastings to attend the afternoon wake of one of his personal security team, who lived locally.

He was accompanied by wife Anita Dobson, famous for her role as Angie Watts, landlady of the Queen Vic pub in Eastenders. Anita was happy to reprise her former role, posing for pictures with staff behind the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Gadson, from the pub said: “Brian was one of the nicest blokes you’ll ever meet. They were both really friendly and happy to pose for pictures outside the pub before they left.”

The couple made the journey from Surrey, where they live.

Have you read? Ten of the most magical places in East Sussex to discover and visit