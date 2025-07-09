Rock legend Mike Rutherford joins fight against new West Sussex solar farm

Mike Rutherford of the rock band Genesis has joined a fight to try to stop a new solar farm being built on land near his West Sussex home. Photo: Getty Images

Rock legend Mike Rutherford has joined a fight to stop an ‘industrial scale’ solar farm from being built on land near his home in a West Sussex village.

Energy firm Renewable Connections Developments has lodged a planning application with Chichester District Council to build the solar farm on 61 acres of farmland east of the B2133 at Wisborough Green.

But local residents have submitted a flood of objections and have launched a protest petition. They say the solar farm would be on an industrial scale and altogether would straddle more than 100 acres between Wisborough Green and nearby Loxwood. They say it would threaten wildlife, cause noise pollution and increase traffic.

Mike Rutherford – co-founder, lead guitarist and bassist of the rock band Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics – has posted a video on YouTube outlining his opposition. In it he explains how he and his family have lived in the area for 44 years and also expresses concerns over the effect on local wildlife, ancient woodland and large volumes of heavy lorries on ‘a beautiful spot.’

He says he is in favour of green energy but the chosen location for the solar farm ‘is so wrong.’ And in a message to the public adds: “If you would join me in objecting to this proposal I will be very pleased.”

Meanwhile, opposition is also being put forward by Wisborough Green and Loxwood Parish Councils who say that the land near Drungewick Lane – proposed as a solar farm access route – “is high grade agricultural land which should not be used for development.”

Developers plan to widen Drungewick Lane in Wisborough Green as an access route for the solar farm, if planning permission is granted

Wisborough Green Parish Council says in a letter to district planners: “The scale of the solar farm will result in a dramatic change to the character of the local landscape, introducing industrial infrastructure into an undeveloped rural area.

"The visual intrusion will be significant, especially from public rights of way and the highway, neighbouring properties, and would erode the openness and tranquillity of the countryside.”

Protesters, in their petition to the council, say that the development would also destroy vital habitats, fragment eco systems and increase flood risks.

However, Renewable Connections say the solar farm would supply enough power for up to 6,300 homes “and make a valuable contribution towards tackling the climate emergency in West Sussex.”

They say the solar farm would be spread across six parcels of land, altogether encompassing around 100 acres including access and cable routes. They say the land beneath the solar panels could still be used for grazing instead of its current intensive arable use.

And, they point out, the solar development would be temporary – for up to 40 years – and would be reversible.