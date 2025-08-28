Rock legend set to perform in Hastings

Crosby Stills and Nash star Graham Nash is set to perform at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on October 18.

Graham is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy award winner

Titled ‘Graham Nash – More Evenings Of Songs and Stories, with Special Guest Peter Asher’, Nash will perform songs spanning his sixty-year career from The Hollies to Crosby, Stills and Nash, to CSNY and his beloved solo career.

Nash’s remarkable body of song writing began with his contributions to the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68, including “Stop Stop Stop,” and “On A Carousel,” among others. The classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) yielded songs that are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island,” from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP and his iconic “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from CSNY’s Déjà Vu. His further contributions to CSN included the hits “Just A Song Before I Go” and “Wasted On The Way.”

Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971, beginning with two landmark albums, Songs For Beginners and Wild Tales which further showcased the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding such favourites as “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness”. His latest LP, Now, was released worldwide in May 2023 to great acclaim.

He will be joined on stage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitars, and vocals), and Zach Djanikian (guitars, mandolin, drums, and vocals).

Graham’s set will be preceded by a performance from special guest and longtime friend, Peter Asher. Asher’s 1964 debut single with Peter & Gordon, the Lennon-McCartney classic "A World Without Love" established the duo as a global musical force.

Peter transitioned to record production in the late 60s as head of A & R at the Beatles' Apple Records and then at his own company, working for decades with James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, and a host of others, and his show shares music and stories starting from those heady days right up to the current era.