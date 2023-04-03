The family of a brave Bognor Regis boy who has cancer hope football fans will dig deep to support a fundraising bid.

Bosses at Bognor Regis Town have donated the match sponsorship for their Isthmian premier division game against Sussex rivals Lewes on Easter Monday to try to help raise funds for Huey Stairs, aged four.

After going to hospital with pain in his hip last year, Huey was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer.

It was originally in his kidney but had already spread to his lymph nodes and his bones.

Football fans are urged to dig deep for Huey Stairs, aged four

Neuroblastoma is a rare type of the disease and makes up of six per cent of all childhood cancer.

Mum Rachel says it has been a very trying time but that Huey’s bravery has shone through as he undergoes bouts of chemotherapy.

She added: “His consultant says she’s really pleased and said he’s doing amazing.

"The tumour in his brain and behind his eyes has shrank even more and the body ones are stable but that’s a really good thing with his cancer.

“He’s now going to be put forward for a new treatment in Southampton that targets just neuroblastoma and this new treatment has got a good success rate so she thinks Huey will absolutely smash it.

"Plus, his kidney results came back and were amazing as well so they’re all pretty much healed from the first lot of chemo that damaged them.”

Rocks general manager Simon Cook explained the gesture was one which didn’t take too much thought after the club was made aware of Huey’s plight – along with the need to try to provide support the family financially to help ease the burden of what they are going through.

He said: “As a club we are acutely aware of our responsibilities in terms of our role in the community and we are delighted to be able to help in any way possible. And hopefully those who attend today’s match can give what they can spare and help raise money for such a deserving cause.”

Bognor boss Robbie Blake is backing the fundraising appeal.

He said: “It’s so important we help where we can and we can raise as much funding as possible for Huey. Please give generously.

"Huey was diagnosed last year and is well into his treatment but the nightmare scenario has taken its toll on his parents Ben and Rachel, obviously emotionally but financially too. If you see one of the collectors rattling a bucket please give generously!"