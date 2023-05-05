Edit Account-Sign Out
Rogate children get ready to celebrate the King's Coronation

The children of Rogate CE Primary School are getting ready to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation in style.

By Sascha RyanContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:24 BST
Children's portrait of King Charles IIIChildren's portrait of King Charles III
Children's portrait of King Charles III

The whole school worked collaboratively to produce a portrait of the king. Each child was given a section of the image to reproduce and each part was put back together to form the final image.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We felt this represented the how the whole country will be ‘coming together’ to celebrate the coronation of our new King.

“The school will also be celebrating by dressing up in all things red, white and blue and enjoying a host of coronation day activities.

"Later in the day our very own Archbishop Frankie will be performing a coronation of King Kit and Queen Charlotte, which will be followed with lots of yummy cakes and biscuits at our Coronation afternoon tea party.

“This is a very special time in the living history of our children and we hope to mark it with some very special memories.”

