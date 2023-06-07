Students from schools across West Sussex will continue to benefit from the expert mentorship and advice of Rolls Royce staff as the car company confirms its continued participation in the Dare to Dream scheme.

Organised by the Love Local Jobs foundation, the scheme works with local schools and leading employers across West Sussex to help pupils realise their potential and dismantle barriers to success. Rolls Royce is one of several major employers in the county to take part in the scheme, and has done for several years, with 15 volunteers from across the company sharing insights and experience with Year 9 students throughout the last academic year.

Each of the 15 volunteers, some of whom worked with students in the year prior, worked with three students – all of whom face challenges affecting their personal lives, academic progress and future career choices.

The students all come from schools close to Rolls Royce’s Goodwood base – Chichester Free School, Bourne Community College and Ormiston Six Villages Academy – and, over the course of the programme, they are challenged to reconfigure their understanding of themselves, the world, and their opportunities.

The car company will continue to mentor students from schools across West Sussex.

Previous students say the mentorship scheme had a big impact on their lives. “This was one of the best things I've been able to do yet!” A Year 9 student at Bourne Community College said. “The Rolls-Royce employees were super-friendly and offered a wide variety of jobs and applications available for passionate and talented students. The Dare to Dream programme has been amazing and has improved my confidence and my abilities to overcome challenges in life.”

Alison Turnbull, Head of Year 9 at Chichester Free School, adds: “This inspirational, impactful programme makes students aware of a variety of pathways and opportunities, while giving them the confidence to believe in themselves and make better-informed decisions about their future. The visit to Rolls-Royce was an amazing experience and sparked conversations about alternative post-16 options. Please don’t stop doing what you’re doing; you really don't know how many lives you’re changing!”

To find out more about Rolls Royce, visit www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com. To find out more about the Love Local Jobs Foundation, visit www.lovelocaljobsfoundation.com.