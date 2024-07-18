Rolls-Royce Motor Cars pays tribute to former director after murder in Germany
German news outlet Bild reported that the police launched a manhunt after Ian Cameron, 74, was stabbed to death on his doorstep on Friday evening (July 12).
The body of the vintage car expert was found in the entrance of his home in Bavaria, it has been reported. His wife reportedly escaped over a wall and contacted emergency services from a neighbour’s house.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose home is at Goodwood near Chichester, has now issued a statement.
A spokesperson said: “We were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Ian Cameron, who was the Director of Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from 1999 – 2012.
"Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its home at Goodwood, West Sussex.
"During Ian’s tenure he led the design team for all Phantom family and Ghost models, creating thoroughly contemporary motor cars that remained sympathetic to the marque’s design lineage. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”
