Rolls-Royce Motor Cars pays tribute to former director after murder in Germany

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Everyone at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ after the former director of design was murdered in Germany last week.

German news outlet Bild reported that the police launched a manhunt after Ian Cameron, 74, was stabbed to death on his doorstep on Friday evening (July 12).

The body of the vintage car expert was found in the entrance of his home in Bavaria, it has been reported. His wife reportedly escaped over a wall and contacted emergency services from a neighbour’s house.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose home is at Goodwood near Chichester, has now issued a statement.

German news outlet Bild reported that the police launched a manhunt after Ian Cameron, 74, was stabbed to death on his doorstep on Friday evening (July 12). Photo: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

A spokesperson said: “We were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Ian Cameron, who was the Director of Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from 1999 – 2012.

"Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its home at Goodwood, West Sussex.

"During Ian’s tenure he led the design team for all Phantom family and Ghost models, creating thoroughly contemporary motor cars that remained sympathetic to the marque’s design lineage. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Police in Germany said the attacker fled on foot from the house after the ‘violent crime'. Police dogs and a helicopter have been deployed as part of the search for the killer.

