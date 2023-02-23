The company has announced that its new House Charity for 2023 is Sophie's Legacy, founded by Gareth and Charlotte Fairall in memory of their daughter Sophie, a remarkable young girl who touched many lives.Sophie died from cancer in September 2021, aged just 10. During her illness, she compiled a list of changes she wanted to see in hospitals. As a result, the charity's central missions are: availability of play specialists seven days a week; improvements to children's food; meals for parents when staying with their child; specific training in childhood cancer for GPs, nurses and other health professionals; and increased funding for childhood cancer research.The new House Charity was chosen through a well-established process, entirely independent of senior management, in which staff at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood nominate good causes close to their hearts, with a final shortlist being put to a vote. Staff then organise and run fundraising events throughout the year, consistently raising sums that have a significant impact on what are often small organisations serving the local community.Charlotte Fairall said: “We would like to thank Rolls-Royce for choosing Sophie's Legacy as their charity for the year. Sophie wanted to improve families’ experiences in hospital along with campaigning for national change. We are seeing a steep increase in referrals for families struggling in hospital with their children and having the support from Rolls-Royce means we can continue to help those in need. We look forward to working with them in the forthcoming year.”