Roman Army storm Fishbourne Roman Palace

This weekend, (July 30-31), swords clashed and shots were fired as soldiers of the Ermine Street Guard set up camp at Fishbourne Roman Palace and Gardens, thrilling audiences with their live demonstrations of how the Roman Army prepared for warfare.

Families were able to immerse themselves in Roman life as they explored the camp and witness combat displays from the leading Roman Army re-enactment society – including a huge wooden trebuchet firing watermelons and artillery shooting.

Cared for by The Sussex Archaeological Society, Fishbourne Roman Palace near Chichester dates to 75AD and is the largest residential Roman home ever discovered in Britain, with the largest collection of mosaics in situ in the UK.

Roman's return to Fishbourne Roman Palace

Summer is the perfect time to explore the 2,000-year-old site, with a range of family-friendly activities on offer during the school break.

Every Thursday there will be a range of drop-in craft activities, including how to make your own mosaic, wax candles and leather bracelets. Families can join in with the activities for just £1 per person on top of admission to the museum and gardens, which starts at £12 for an adult and £6 for a child.

For more information on all activities and tickets prices, visit sussexpast.co.uk