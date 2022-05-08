Romeo and Duet: Eastbourne TikTok star Luch Stefano has awesome experience

ITV’s Romeo and Duet first aired last month and sees single people stand on a balcony to be serenaded by a song.

The singers are just out of sight so have to put on enough a performance to lure a potential love interest down from the balcony when the pair meet for the first time.

Luch worked to serenade a single lady with his take of 'Someone You Loved' by Lewis Capaldi.

Eastbourne's Luch Stefano appeared on new television talent show ‘Romeo and Duet’ last night

Strumming away on his his guitar, Luch managed to wow the audience but fell short of finding love.

Asked why she didn't come down, the young woman said: "I don't know!"

While his quest for love continues, Luch certainly made the most of the evening.

He said on Twitter: Thank you Romeo and Duet for having me! Was such an awesome experience, thank you again @OtiMabuse for being my wing-girl and I can’t wait to see what the future brings."