Roof works mark next milestone in Bognor Regis Alexandra Theatre restoration
The project, delivered by Neilcott Construction Ltd on behalf of Arun District Council, marks an important step in shaping the theatre’s new spaces and preparing the building for its future restoration and fit-out.
The scheme continues to be closely monitored through regular inspections to ensure steady progress and safety on site.
Recent developments include the RC frame now rising along the west elevation, reaching just below roof level as part of the permanent structure for the theatre’s extension.
On the north elevation, the first-floor concrete frame is also taking shape, forming another key section of the new build.
Meanwhile, roof dormer construction is ongoing on the west side of the existing auditorium, with the third dormer due for completion this week.
These dormers play an important role in restoring and reconfiguring the historic roof.
Inside, demolition and internal works are continuing throughout the existing building to prepare the spaces for refurbishment and modernisation.
Looking ahead, the focus will remain on building up the RC frame with new vertical columns and internal walls, continuing the dormer installation, and progressing the internal layouts for both the main auditorium and Studio 5, the future rehearsal and performance space.
Throughout the works, the site remains safe, secure and well-managed, with construction progressing in line with the agreed programme.
The project team continues to coordinate carefully across all trades to ensure efficient delivery and minimal disruption to nearby public areas.
This next phase brings the theatre one step closer to its transformation, promising a modernised venue that celebrates both its heritage and future role in Bognor Regis’ cultural life.