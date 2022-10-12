Rope fence to be installed along Beachy Head as safety measure

A rope fence by the cliff edge. Picture from ESCC

The fence will be set up this month, according to East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

A council spokesperson said: “The new fence is being put in place to remind visitors to stay away from the cliff edge following concerns about rock falls and increasing incidents of some visitors standing close to the cliff edge to take photographs. Installing the fence will also enable grass and other flora to regenerate without impairing the beauty of the area or obscuring the views out to sea.”

The council explained that the one-metre-high fence will be formed of two sections, one of approximately 500 metres near Light House Point at Beachy Head, and another of around 600 metres from Belle Tout eastwards.

The fence is being installed on behalf of the Coastal Safety Partnership which includes local authorities, HM Coastguard and other public bodies and landowners, according to ESCC.

The spokesperson added: “The chalk cliffs are extremely unstable, with many unseen overhangs and cracks meaning large chunks can fall off without warning.

“Cliff falls also pose a danger to people walking or sitting close to the base of the cliffs. Each year thousands of tonnes of chalk fall from the cliffs, crashing down onto the beaches below. In addition, people walking along the beaches beneath the cliffs are reminded to be aware of the tide times.”

A spokesperson from the Coastal Safety Partnership said: “We welcome the trialling of a rope fence to remind people of the need for caution and common sense when visiting the Sussex chalk cliffs. Though beautiful, the white cliffs are extremely unstable and can give way at any time with no warning.

“Visitors should not underestimate the risks they are taking when they stand on top of the cliffs or walk along the cliff base and should also remember it is very easy to be caught out by the incoming tide when walking on the beach.

“We hope this initiative will help keep people safe and encourage local flora to regenerate without impacting on the natural beauty of the area.”

Anyone who sees someone in danger or witnesses an accident is urged to call 999 immediately and to ask for the coastguard.

