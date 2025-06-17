Show secretary Simon Smith commented that there was no lull in footfall at any point during the afternoon.

Among the exhibits to be admired in the Village Hall’s Warren Room on Saturday, June 14, were roses, sweet peas, fuchsias, vegetables, fruit and a couple of novelty classes for miniature gardens and animals modelled from fruit and vegetables.

The most fragrant rose, judged by public vote, was won by Susan Young.

Simon Smith won four trophies, the Pryor Cup for best rose exhibit, the Renée Lawrence Cup for best specimen rose, the Helen Cryer Memorial Bowl for most points and the British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette for best fuchsia.

Colin Crane won three trophies, the Springett Cup for best specimen sweet pea, the Butterfill Cup for most points in sweet pea classes and the Challenge Cup for best delphinium.

Other trophy winners were Jennifer Wallace with the Norman and Ann Brown Trophy for best exhibit of three stages of the same rose, Keith Hunter with the Lilian Hoskins Bowl for the mixed rose class, and Paige Joseph with the Medhurst Trophy for the child gaining the most points.

Other first prize winners were Sarah Hill, Peter Jenkins, Caroline Frake, John Frake, Carol Longman, Terry Longman, Laura Joseph, Celia Buckley, Diana Buckley and Primrose Buckley.

The Summer Flower Show and Fête will be on August 2. Pick up a schedule from Dizzy, in Sea Road, East Preston, to see details of all the classes to enter, or ring 01903 782191.

A PDF copy can also be downloaded from the society’s website celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs where more information is available.

Ring Simon Smith on 07873 992379 if you would like a stall at the fête. The cost is only £10. Find the society on Facebook www.facebook.com/epkhs

1 . East Preston Rose Show 2025 Visitors were greeted with a room filled with floral scents and vibrant colours Photo: Celia Buckley

2 . East Preston Rose Show 2025 Susan Young won the most fragrant rose, judged by public vote Photo: Celia Buckley

3 . East Preston Rose Show 2025 Simon Smith, left, won four trophies, including the British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette for best fuchsia Photo: Celia Buckley

4 . East Preston Rose Show 2025 Cup winners Keith Hunter, left, and Colin Crane Photo: Celia Buckley