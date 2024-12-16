Rotary club hails 'incredible start' to Midhurst and Petworth Christmas street collections

The Midhurst and Petworth Rotary club have been delighted with the start to their collections so far.

Rotarians Ian and Richard have announced an excellent start to the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club’s street collections. Beginning last Saturday at the Cowdray shop, followed by yesterday’s efforts outside Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Boots, the club has already raised close to £800 through cash and card donations.

These collections aim to support the club’s ongoing charitable work, with teams of volunteers stationed at key locations to engage with the public. The club plans to continue this initiative next Saturday at the same venues, encouraging local residents to stop by and contribute.

In addition to raising funds, the club is inviting people to learn more about their goals and upcoming plans for 2025. For further information on their charitable activities or to get involved, visit their website at http://www.mandprotary.club/.

The Rotary Club hopes to build on this momentum in the coming weeks to exceed their fundraising targets.