Rotary Club helps Bognor schools with 150 donated instruments
Back in January, Rotarian Adrian put out an appeal for donations – and the response has been overwhelming. Since then, more than 150 instruments have been collected, refurbished, and passed on to five local primary and secondary schools.
Among the donations were guitars, violins, drums, clarinets, flutes, recorders – and even a tuba – all of which have been given a new lease of life in classrooms.
Adrian said: “It is important to be able to give children the opportunity to play instruments they may not usually come across. It also allows children who come from a disadvantaged background the opportunity to take the instrument home to learn.”
He added that the project was helping schools stretch limited budgets: “Being able to upcycle old and unwanted instruments is a benefit to both the school and the environment.”
The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham has said it is still keen to receive further donations. Anyone with an instrument to spare can email [email protected] with details.