Rotary Club helps Bognor schools with 150 donated instruments

The latest set of donations, which will be donated to a local school within one week.

A call for unwanted and unloved musical instruments has struck a chord with the Bognor Regis community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in January, Rotarian Adrian put out an appeal for donations – and the response has been overwhelming. Since then, more than 150 instruments have been collected, refurbished, and passed on to five local primary and secondary schools.

Among the donations were guitars, violins, drums, clarinets, flutes, recorders – and even a tuba – all of which have been given a new lease of life in classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian said: “It is important to be able to give children the opportunity to play instruments they may not usually come across. It also allows children who come from a disadvantaged background the opportunity to take the instrument home to learn.”

He added that the project was helping schools stretch limited budgets: “Being able to upcycle old and unwanted instruments is a benefit to both the school and the environment.”

The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham has said it is still keen to receive further donations. Anyone with an instrument to spare can email [email protected] with details.