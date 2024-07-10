Rotary Club helps Midhurst students prepare for working world with series of mock interviews

Taking place over two mornings, the project was just one part of the club’s broader youth programme, which also makes provisions for aspiring chefs, musicians, writers, photographers and more during the year.

"We worked closely with Mike Putttock, director of Key Stage 5 to ensure that the sessions ran smoothly and we are very grateful for his hard work and enthusiasm for this project,” said Rotary Club spokesperson Hazel Morley.

"It was an extremely rewarding experience, giving the interviewers the opportunity of meeting these young people and hopefully giving them support and guidance in preparation for future interviews.

Founded in 1964, the club raises money for a range of local, national and international charities and organises a variety of local events, including several – like the annual youth music festival – designed to improve opportunities for young people.”

50 mock interviews took place as part of the project.

