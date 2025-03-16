Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham reward volunteers for their efforts

The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham held a special evening to say a big thank-you to some of those who volunteered throughout last December on their annual Christmas float.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The float has been an annual tradition for over 50 years and brings joy to many children and adults alike.

Those who kindly donate to the cause are supporting those in need, whether that is an individual, family, local charity or project within Bognor Regis and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s thanks to these volunteers the Rotary Club are able to continue the fantastic work they do.

Members of the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham and volunteers at Bognor Regis Golf Club

The amount raised from December's collection was an impressive £11,532.

Rotary would also like to thank 4Sight and the 2nd Bognor (St Mary’s) Sea Scouts group for the volunteers they provided in December.

The club are already spending the money raised from last year's collection, from supporting a single mother to buy a double pushchair and a local primary school with equipment for children with special educational needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are local to Bognor Regis and in need of support as an individual, family, project or to support a charity then please get in touch by searching for The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham – go to www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1676 and select ‘contact us’.

All requests are looked at and presented to Rotary members. The club are always looking for new members to support and help us with the work they do during the year. If this is something you may be interested in, please feel free to reach out via the website.