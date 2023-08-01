Rotary Club of Horsham elects new president

As the Rotary Club of Horsham celebrates its centenary this year, newly elected President Andrew Edwards is excited about the opportunities ahead.

“I’m so proud of the reputation that Rotary has in the community,” Edwards said. “This has enabled us to raise millions of pounds for various causes and charities over our 100-year history, thanks to the dedication of our members and volunteers.”

“But society and lifestyles are changing, and we want to give people different ways of working with us,” he said. “That doesn’t just mean members – but also participants.”

Rotary International has recognized this need and is adapting its culture to be more flexible and accommodating.

Edwards said the club would maintain its regular meetings and social outings to foster the fellowship for which Rotary is known. In addition, people from the community may form project groups to work together on topics of interest to them. These groups could meet at different times and places of their choosing– while benefiting from the guidance of Rotary Club of Horsham.

“People want to volunteer– to get involved in things that interest them, make a difference,” Edwards said. “So, if you have ideas for helping the community, I encourage you to contact Rotary and see how we can work together.”

Edwards’s goals for Horsham Rotary are to attract new volunteers and members from all parts of the community, to forge relationships with local businesses through an attractive Corporate Membership option, and to link up with younger age groups to get them involved in community service.

The club has a busy year ahead, both in activities and fundraising. Following the very successful Centenary Funday held in July, Horsham Rotary will host a Know Your Blood Pressure day in collaboration with Horsham District Council on Saturday 2nd September in Swan Walk.

The club is also continuing to support mental health and wellbeing initiatives, particularly in local schools, along with ongoing support to the Horsham Hospital League of Friends to maintain the hospital gardens. Fundraising activities will include Children in Need and Christmas collections to support local families.