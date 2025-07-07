Rotary presents highest awards for “service above self”

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award winners John Sexton, Ian Goodall, Julian Goodale
Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award winners John Sexton, Ian Goodall, Julian Goodale
Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club named three special award winners in recognition or their continuous and outstanding services to the local community.

John Sexton, Ian Goodall and Julian Goodale were each presented with Rotary’s highest accolade the Paul Harris Fellow award and join some celebrated names which include US President Jimmy Carter, U.S. astronaut James Lovell, UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.

The award expresses the charity’s appreciation of significant contributions to Rotary’s humanitarian and educational programs. It's named after Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary, and recognises individuals, both Rotarians and community members, who embody "Service above self’. Recipients receive a certificate and commemorative pin.

The presentation took place at the Club President’s handover celebration.

Out with the old -in with the new. Mike congratulates incoming President Andrew Mitchell (right)
2.Out with the old -in with the new. Mike congratulates incoming President Andrew Mitchell (right)

Outgoing President Michael Balmforth handed the reins to the new President for 2025-26 Andrew Mitchell. Amongst the 57 guests in a searing 29C were members of the Inner Wheel Club, John and Jackie Travers representing Lions Club, MTC and MADhurst together with members’ partners.

Bouquets of flowers were then presented to both Michael’s wife Sue and to President of the Inner Wheel Club Wendy Rose Andrew’s plans for the year include open monthly coffee and chat at Kaemelis in addition to an extensive set of fundraising events starting with the annual

Golf Day at Cowdray, that attracts sponsors and foursomes from across Sussex and Surrey and offers a unique ‘ball spotters’ service ! For information on upcoming events and a profile of the new President and his team see www.mandprotary.club or contact Andrew directly on [email protected]

