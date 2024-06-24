The Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath teamed up with the family of the late Hereward Kaye (Flying Pickets) for Rotary Rocks 2024.

The Orchards sponsored the event, which took place at the shopping centre on Saturday, June 22.

The event featured: The Pickettes acapella group, Alegra Spanish Dancing, singing from Tobias, Marco The Magician, performances from local singer Cylvian, Sussex Show Dancers and more.

Several acts were from Rok Skool, which was founded by Hereward Kaye who passed away in October 2023.

Hereward lived in Lindfield with his wife Pat and ran the Rok Skool with his son Leon. He was well known for his successful music career and toured the world with The Flying Pickets for 14 years. He also wrote the West End musical Moby Dick and was Rick Wakeman’s lead vocalist.

1 . Rotary Rocks event in the Orchards Shopping Centre Haywards Heath, raising money for St Peter and St James's Hospice. Pic Rotary Rocks 24 SR/Submitted picture Rotary Rocks event in the Orchards Shopping Centre Haywards Heath, raising money for St Peter and St James's Hospice. Pic Rotary Rocks 24 SR/Submitted picturePhoto: Submitted

