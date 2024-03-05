Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (March 4), Rother District Council’s cabinet agreed to go out to consultation on a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which would prohibit people from bringing vehicles onto any of the district’s beaches,

The move comes in response to an incident last summer, when around 20 vehicles formed what the council describes as an “unauthorised encampment” at Herbrand Walk in Normans Bay.

The council says the encampment created a “fear of crime” for residents and at one point delayed sea defence works due to its location. It was cleared over several weeks late last year through a combined police and council effort.

Galley Hill in Bexhill

Cabinet member Kathryn Field (Lib Dem), whose portfolio includes community safety, said: “What this report does show is that we have listened to residents who were undoubtedly upset and frightened by the behaviour on the beach last summer.

“Instinctively, I’m afraid I rely on people’s good manners and consideration when they are living their lives, so I think it is very sad actually where we are in this position now where we have to rely on legislation and ban people; but we do.

“This is a very beautiful part of the district and it is very quiet and it is a lovely amenity for people. Quite frankly, aggressive and dangerous behaviour has no place on our beaches or in fact anywhere in the district.”

According to the council, the proposed PSPO is also intended to address concerns around antisocial driving at Camber, with reports of cars and motorcycles driving recklessly on the beach there.

If adopted after consultation, the PSPO would ban unauthorised vehicles from being driven on or parked on a beach in Rother. This prohibition would also include paths, promenades, roads and hard standings adjacent to beaches.

The new PSPO would only be expected to run for around six months, after then its provisions would likely be folded into an existing PSPO which covers other forms of antisocial behaviour in Rother.

Failure to comply with a PSPO is a criminal offence, which can lead to a maximum fine of £1,000. Authorities can also issue Fixed Penalty Notices of £100 to those found to be in breach.

Cabinet member Terry Byrne (Rother Ind) said: “This is a classic case of a few spoiling it for the many.