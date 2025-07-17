Rother council to reconsider plans to lease public toilet buildings to private businesses

Rother District Council plans to lease out public toilets have been called-in for consideration.

Following a full council meeting on July 14, cabinet members will be required to reconsider plans to begin leasing out public toilet buildings at Winchelsea Beach and Gammons Way Car Park in Sedlescombe.

Cabinet members authorised officers to lease out the two buildings last month, alongside 10 other public conveniences around the district.

Each of the 12 buildings — most of which are currently closed for the majority of the year — are expected to be rented out to private businesses. These businesses are expected to reconfigure the premises for an alternative use (mostly coffee shops), while also being required to provide publicly-accessible toilets as part of their leases.

The public toilets in the Gammons Way Car Park. Image via Google Maps

Minutes from the cabinet meeting on June 16 say proposals are intended to “invigorate tired buildings, boost the economy, create jobs, provide essential facilities … [and] generate an income stream for the council.”

Papers from the cabinet meeting show how the Gammons Ways toilets were set to be transformed into a nail bar and the facilities at Winchelsea Beach could be partly converted into a sauna.

These two proposals had proven to be controversial as Icklesham and Sedlescombe’s parish councils had each previously expressed an interest in taking over the freeholds of the buildings and continuing to run them as public toilets.

Concerns from the parish councils prompted call-in requests from local councillors. These included how the district council communicated with the parish councils; the level of public consultation; and the consideration given to impact of the proposals on the toilets’ opening hours.

The public toilets at Winchelsea Beach. Image via Google Maps

The full council meeting on July 14 opened with council leader Doug Oliver proposing a motion to bring the matter back to cabinet for further consideration.

As a result of the council’s decision, the cabinet is now due to reconsider the matter on Monday, July 21.

Speaking after the meeting a spokeswoman for Sedlescombe Parish Council said: “ We hope this will pave the way for Rother to pass them to the parishes to be held in public ownership in perpetuity.”