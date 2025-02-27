Rother councillors have agreed to a council tax rise as part of their annual budget-setting process.

Rother councillors agree council tax increase
On February 24, Rother District Council agreed its budget for 2025/26, which includes a 2.99 per cent increase in the authority’s council tax demand. This increase will bring Rother‘s share of the annual bill for a Band D household to £210.65 — an increase of £6.11 on the current financial year.
The council also plans to draw £694,000 from its reserves to balance its budget. This draw from reserves is larger than had initially been planned, as a result of the withdrawal of proposals to introduce new charges at a number of free-to-use car parks.
Introducing the budget, council leader Doug Oliver said: “It has been a very challenging time for all local authorities and I think we should be immensely pleased with ourselves that we have a balanced budget and that we are in a situation as we are, going forward into a really uncertain future for what might be out there … under reorganisation.”
The withdrawal of the car parking proposals was agreed by cabinet members earlier this month, following a recommendation from the council’s overview and scrutiny committee.
The free-to-use car parks which had been set to be affected included: Beeching Close; Sidley; The Gorses; Richmond Road; Broad Oak Park; Little Common Rec; The Polegrove/Rye Salts; Northiam; Sedlescombe; and Hurst Green.
The decision was welcomed by Conservative group leader Carl Maynard.
The council has previously reported a savings target of £1.176 million for 2025/26, although this figure included additional income from the withdrawn parking proposals.
When put together, the new car parking charges were expected to generate somewhere in the region of £74,000 in new income for the council. Their removal brings the council’s total savings proposals for next year down to a little over £1.1 million.
The largest part of this savings target is expected to come from national changes to planning charges, which are expected to result in around £304,251 of additional income for the council once resource costs are taken into account.
Other identified savings include plans to: cease funding to the East Sussex County Council Traveller Team (£21,000); recruiting in-house staff to maintain council-owned temporary accommodation (£35,000); and generating £98,880 from a project involving the sale and lease of beach huts.
These savings are offset by growth (i.e. increased costs) in other areas of council activity, which is expected to come to £540,639. As a result, the council can expect a net savings position of around £561,785 — short of the authority’s £1.4 million target.
Cllr Maynard said his group ‘remained’ concerned about the council’s savings strategy.
He said: “Back in 2020 we were calling for a more aggressive saving strategy. Frankly that saving strategy has not delivered in the past few years.
“There have clearly been some savings but we need to have a long hard look at everything this council does to make sure there is a renewed vigour around that savings agenda as we go forwards.”
Cllr Oliver said: “In 2019 onwards we did go through Covid and there was an awful lot going on. The future and the financial position was very, very uncertain and I think it was very, very important as an administration that we actually protected services.”
