Rother councillors have approved NHS plans to open a new ambulance post in Bexhill.

On Thursday (October 10), Rother District Council’s planning committee considered proposals from South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) to create a new community response post at an industrial estate in Beeching Close.

According to the application, the proposals come as part of the trust’s wider “Make Ready Strategy”, a programme intended to restructure where ambulances wait for call outs.

In this case, ambulance crews would begin their shifts at a Make Ready Centre in Hastings (where maintenance and deep cleaning of the vehicles would take place), before making their way to the community response post to wait for call outs.

The Beeching Close, Bexhill, site. Image via Google Maps

Councillors were supportive of the plans

In the application, a SECAmb spokesman said: “The proposed development provides an opportunity to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the ambulance emergency service as part of the rolling out of the Make Ready Strategy.

“The proposal will improve the health and social conditions of the area and it is in overall accordance with the development plan policies.”

The application is similar to proposals which were granted (a now-lapsed) planning permission in 2018.

There are some notable differences between the two schemes, however. For example, the 2018 scheme said the facility would be used by two ambulance crews, while the 2024 application says there is “a high probability of a single crew occupying” the building.

The trust currently has another community response post in Beeching Road — less than 200 metres from the new facility being proposed. It is unclear from the application what the proposals will mean for the existing facility.

Rother planning officers are recommending the scheme be approved although say the permission should be tied to SECAmb’s operations through conditions. This would mean the unit would revert to an industrial use if the ambulance trust relocates.

In a report intended to be discussed by the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed change of use application is considered acceptable and would benefit the local community and its residents.

“However, when the application site ceases to be used by the Applicant, its use as such should cease and revert back to its former Class E use.

“It is not envisaged that the use would adversely impact on the amenities of neighbouring properties and car parking is to be provided within the existing car park which is more than adequate in size for vehicles to manoeuvre.

“The application is supported and planning permission should be granted.”

For further information on the proposals see application reference RR/2024/928/P on the Rother District Council website.