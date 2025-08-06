Drivers have been warned to beware of penalty charge notice text scam

Rother drivers warned of penalty charge notice text scam
Consumers advisor Which? says the message is about a non-existent unpaid fine.
Which? said: "The message aims to get you to take action quickly and includes a malicious link.
"We first covered this scam in September 2024 and it continues to circulate. The example we saw in 2024 led to a copycat government website. These types of websites aim to earn your trust by mimicking official organisations and well known brands, often these are government bodies, transport companies or couriers.
"Typically, these scams charge you a fee for something you can do for free or tell you you’ve done something wrong and need to pay a fine to avoid further payments or even legal action."
A Rother District Council spokesperson warned this week that it does not issue penalty charge notices by SMS text.
They added: "If you receive such a message, do not click any links. Please delete or ignore the message.
"You can also report scam websites to the National Cyber Security Centre: https://ow.ly/kkFl50WxjSC and texts can be forwarded to 7726."