Rother on-the-spot fines for litter, dog mess, and dumped rubbish

Rother District Council is making the plea for people to report issues via its website as National Enforcement Solutions (NES) prepares to begin enforcement next month.

Rother District Council is making the plea for people to report issues via its website as National Enforcement Solutions (NES) prepares to begin enforcement next month.

Uniformed NES staff will be on patrol across the district from Monday, August 22 to investigate environmental offences including dog fouling, fly tipping and littering, taking enforcement action if necessary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enforcement officers will have the power to issue on-the-spot fines to people who drop litter, fail to clean up after their dog, or dump rubbish.

The council is urging residents and businesses to join the Keep Rother Tidy campaign and help clean up the district by reporting issues including fly-tipping, litter, graffiti and dog fouling.

Councillor Sue Prochak, deputy leader at Rother District Council, said: “I am delighted that our new enforcement company will shortly be patrolling across the district.

“I know that our residents and businesses don’t want rubbish dumped in their towns and beauty spots, they don’t want litter all over their streets, and they don’t want dog fouling and graffiti to blight their neighbourhoods.

“I would like to appeal to communities across the district to report any incidents they see via the Report It function on our website. With their help, and with the work of our enforcement company, I am sure we can improve our local environment.”

Littering, dog fouling and fly tipping can harm wildlife and encourage antisocial behaviour. As part of the campaign NES staff will also help educate the public and work with local schools about the importance of keeping the district free of litter.

Cllr Prochak added: “Littering is unacceptable, antisocial behaviour. Please help us keep Rother tidy by putting your litter in a street bin, or better still, take your litter home and put it in your recycling or refuse bin.”

People can report environmental offences online at the Rother District Council website.