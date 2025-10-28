Rother ranked as tenth worse place for sewage spills in England

New data has revealed that the Rother area is rated as one of the most common areas in England for sewage spills with with 2,498 sewage spills per 100,000 people.

The survey was carried out by Sell House Fast property buying company who analysed Rivers Trust data and the number of sewage spills per local authority to reveal England’s sewage spill hotspots.

The survey also studied the worst places in England for littering and graffiti but our area did not feature in those.

The area with the most sewage spills is Derbyshire Dales, with around one sewage spill for every 20 people living there.

Outlet pipe on Bexhill beach

It follows an incident in 2023 when Bexhill beach has been branded a ‘no-go area’ after a couple found discarded sewage waste and a dead rat while out on a walk.

Campaigners said raw sewage was released into the sea in Bexhill 96 times in 2022.

Sewage spills hit a record 3.6 million hours across England last year.

The data released by Environment Agency showed that although the number of spills was down each spill lasted longer on average - resulting in a higher total number of hours.

Some spilling can be legal, but concern has been mounting amongst environmentalists about the harm that regular sewage spilling is causing the country's aquatic life.

Water UK, the industry body, said sewage spills are a "disgrace" but has committed to a programme of investment worth £104bn over the next five years.

For full details of the current survey visit www.sellhousefast.uk/blog/englands-dirtiest-areas/