The community quiz was held to raise money to keep RVT going after funds were withdrawn by the council.

More than 100 people attended the event at South Downs National Park Memorial Hall : club members, their families, and friends, volunteers, and representatives of a wide range of community groups, including Tandem, Yellow Bus, Lions, Community Choir, Bridge Club, and Midhurst Town Council.

Organisers said that ‘all enjoyed a lively and entertaining quiz led by Rotary members who, with the Inner Wheel, also served the refreshments’.

Rother Valley Together group quiz night

Caroline, RVT Manager, and her team were on hand to ensure everything ran smoothly and to promote the raffle- with prizes donated by generous local supporters and businesses.

A representative from Rotary said: “A great community event for a very worthy cause. RVT does such great work”

“The monies raised are a fantastic boost to our funds, and we are extremely grateful for such continuing generous support from our local community” said Margaret, a trustee. “We are determined to raise the funds necessary to keep going. Our popular club is needed now more than ever. We are confident of success with such a caring community behind us. Thank you all.”

RVT is a well-established Midhurst charity offering social activities, fun and friendship, and a cooked lunch, for older people struggling to get out and about independently.

There are a number of ways to ensure RVT can support others: volunteering two hours a week or fortnight at the club, becoming a trustee or making a one-off or regular donation.