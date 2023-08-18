Rottweilers shot dead by armed police after hospitalising Bognor Regis man
The man, in his 70s, is being treated in hospital, having been seriously injured by the dogs, Sussex Police said.
The incident took place at 9.50am this morning, and Sussex Police received several calls about the issue. Due to the ongoing threat, and in a bid to protect the wider community, specialist firearms officers were quickly deployed to the scene and authorised to shoot the dogs, both of which have now been killed.
Police officers have traced the dogs’ owners and continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack.
Chief superintendent Alex Geldart reassured residents that the threat has been dealt with: ““We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it,” he said.“The victim’s family are receiving support by specialist officers.“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
“We are aware this happened in a residential area and we’re urging anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please contact us quoting Op Byfleet.“You can report it online or call 101.”
The incident has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a matter of course, a spokesperson added.