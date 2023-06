Rough sleepers in Eastbourne will be given water and sunscreen as the town faces highs temperatures and clear skies.

The announcement came from Eastbourne Borough Council with the town expected to experience highs of 22° this week, according to the Met Office.

The council said: “Our outreach teams will be in the town to distribute these to those in need, or both items can be collected from the Salvation Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, please let us know through StreetLink so that they can be offered support.”

Eastbourne town centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)