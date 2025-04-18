Round the block queues at Brighton bakery as customers line up for Easter treats

Pictured Maggie Ravens. Hot Cross Bun time at Ravens Bakery in Brighton where people are queuing around the block to grab one of the delicious Easter treats.Pictured Maggie Ravens. Hot Cross Bun time at Ravens Bakery in Brighton where people are queuing around the block to grab one of the delicious Easter treats.
By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:03 BST
It’s a yearly tradition in Brighton – queuing up for hot cross buns from Ravens Bakery.

And this year was no different for the Ditchling Road Bakery, which is a neighbourhood favourite known for its fresh baked bread and – when Easter rolls around, its delicious hot cross buns.

Customers lined up round the corner to get their hands on a bun and get a glimpse of the famously large queue. Although Easter itself is prime time for hot cross buns, the bakery has actually been selling them every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday since February, selling more as the days get longer and the evenings lighter. To find out more about Ravens Bakery, visit in person or call 01273 552879.

