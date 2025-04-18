Round the block queues at Brighton bakery as customers line up for Easter treats

And this year was no different for the Ditchling Road Bakery, which is a neighbourhood favourite known for its fresh baked bread and – when Easter rolls around, its delicious hot cross buns.
Customers lined up round the corner to get their hands on a bun and get a glimpse of the famously large queue. Although Easter itself is prime time for hot cross buns, the bakery has actually been selling them every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday since February, selling more as the days get longer and the evenings lighter. To find out more about Ravens Bakery, visit in person or call 01273 552879.
It's a Brighton tradition come Easter time Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Raven's Bakery is famous throughout East Sussex for its hot cross buns. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Maggie Ravens and her team on one of the busiest days of the year for Ravens Bakery. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The freshly baked hot cross buns are a hit with customers Photo: Eddie Mitchell
