Rousing send off for Mike as he sets off on 1,000 mile motorbike charity challenge

Mike received a warm send off from staff at his company in Bognor Regis

Mike’s charity challenge will see him ride 200 miles a day on his Triumph Bonneville T100 -- with his trek taking him through The Peaks, Yorkshire Moors, The Lakes and Snowdonia. Setting off on Monday morning, he has already raised close to £1,500 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The managing director at insurance firm Robin’s Row in Bognor Regis, Mike was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and still lives with the disease despite chemotherapy and radiotherapy. A man dies of prostate cancer in the UK every hour and Mike has made it his mission to raise awareness of and money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he received a heartening send-off at his company's HQ in Bognor's Aldwick Road, adding: “It's going to be a long ride but to have the cheers of so many well-wishers in my ears will most definitely help me on my way. I'm looking forward to seeing the countryside and completing the journey knowing I have done some good for a really deserving charity."

Even though his medication will make long days in the saddle particularly tiring, an optimistic Mike hopes to raise even more money before the end of his trip. He said: "One way or another it is already a success by raising such a great amount of money. But if any kind-hearted folk out there would like to donate, however small their offering, please feel free to do so knowing every little contribution really does matter."