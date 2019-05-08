Royal arrival ... fortress flies the flags to celebrate Baby Sussex

An iconic seaside fortress this week saluted the birth of the new royal baby.

The Martello Tower in Seaford flew both the Union Flag and the Sussex Flag from its summit.

It honoured the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son on Monday.

Baby Sussex weighed 7lb 3oz and in announcing the birth to the world Prince Harry could not hide his happiness at becoming a father for the first time, to a baby he said was “absolutely to-die-for”.

The photograph was kindly supplied by Sussex Express reader Michael Staples, of Grove Road, Seaford.