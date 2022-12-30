A Billingshurst woman has spent nearly 27 years raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support after losing her husband to the disease.

And now Pam Goldsmith’s mammoth efforts have earned her a royal award.

Pam, 86, has been awarded the BEM in the New Year Honours.

And it’s fitting recognition after Pam’s group – Billingshurst Macmillan Cancer Support which she helped form 27 years ago with colleague Jenny Kern – has raised £1,500,000 since that time.

Pam Goldsmith, right, pictured with fellow Billingshurst Macmillan Support Group member Terri Ashpool

This year alone the group has raised £48,000 through their efforts in staging fundraising catering for film nights, farmers markets and a string of other events. “We cater for all sorts of things, making sandwiches, quiches and cakes for all sorts of events.” said Pam. “I’m always making cakes.”

Pam first got involved with Macmillan after her husband Trevor died from cancer in 1996. It was a tough time but, she said, it helped her cope by feeling she was ”putting something back.”

Now she’s hoping she might meet King Charles when her award is presented. “I was told there might be a garden party,” she said.

But it wonn’t be the first time Pam has met royalty. She and Macmillan Support Group colleague Terri Ashpool were introduced to the monarch around four years ago when the then Prince of Wales staged a charity event. “There were about 300 of us and he spoke to every one of us,” said Pam.

