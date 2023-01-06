A royal honour has been bestowed on the head of a military charity – ex Army chaplain Jonathan Ball – by King Charles.

Johnathan, who lives near Horsham, has been awarded an OBE for his services to the Royal Marines in the New Year Honours.

He has been chief executive of the Royal Marines Charity – RMA – for the past 11 years during which time he has transformed the charity from a small fundraising organisation to the leading regimental charity in the UK with 21,000 members and 90 branches globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members are serving and retired Royal Marines and the charity also provides assistance to veterans in acute need and those who are medically discharged because of illness or injury.

Johnathan Ball, who lives at Christ's Hospital, has been awarded the OBE in the New Year Honours for services to the Royal Marines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan said the award was ‘a complete suprise.’ “I think part of the award is about trying to produce something that provides lifelong suport to the comunity.”

While working as an Army chaplain, Jonathan served with the Marines in Iraq and also in Afghanistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first joined the Army in 1981 but left after three years to study at university and train as a priest. He then took up a role with the Church of England before rejoining the Arny in 1996 where he served until 2008.

He then went on to work with the Bishop of Salisbury for four years before joining the Royal Marines charity RMA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now lives with his wife Jane at Christ’s Hospital where Jane is school chaplain. The couple have been married for 33 years and have a son Michael and daughter Rebecca.

"Behind every man is a fantastic woman,” said Jonathan, adding if Jane “hadn’t been so supportive I don’t think I would have been able to work as effectively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Jonathan is hoping to meet King Charles at his investiture. “He’s the only royal I haven’t met. I’ve met the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.”

And there is a good chance he will – King Charles is now Captain General of the Royal Marines having taken over the role from Prince Harry after his move to the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad