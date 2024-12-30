Royal recognition for Horsham area residents in King's New Year Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people from the Horsham district have received royal recognition in the King’s New Year Honours.

Edward Braham, from Pulborough, has received a knighthood for services to corporate law and to business. Mr Braham is chairman of international savings and investment business M&G.

Dr Madeleine Blackburn, from Steyning, has been awarded an OBE ‘for services to people with life-shortening conditions.’

And Rosemary Adele Pavoni, from Horsham, is awarded a BEM for services to social care. She is chair of West Sussex Partners In Care.